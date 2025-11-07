EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.
Visa Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $336.63 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $616.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.11%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.