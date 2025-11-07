GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,097 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,016,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,223,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,353,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $21,352,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Block from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Block from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $729,511.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 298,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,845,149.20. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,871,680. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 119,041 shares of company stock worth $9,052,531 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

