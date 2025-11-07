Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.82.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$30.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$13.17 and a 1-year high of C$34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17.

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

