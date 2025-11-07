Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $19.61.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

