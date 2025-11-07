Jonathan Vassil Sells 1,442 Shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $51,248.68. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 71,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,408.96. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 6,530 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $232,206.80.

Toast Trading Down 6.8%

TOST stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Toast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Toast in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.61.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

