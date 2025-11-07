Stephen Fredette Sells 1,732 Shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $61,555.28. Following the sale, the president owned 900,264 shares in the company, valued at $31,995,382.56. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Thursday, October 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 7,550 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $268,478.00.

Toast Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of Toast stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,411,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,995,000 after buying an additional 466,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Toast by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,686 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 7.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,958 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 74.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,000,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Toast by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,212,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,039,000 after acquiring an additional 245,276 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Toast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Toast in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TOST

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.