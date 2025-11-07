Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Albemarle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.13.
Albemarle Stock Down 0.8%
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.55) EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -101.89%.
Institutional Trading of Albemarle
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,697,000 after acquiring an additional 77,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,782,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 48.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,870,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $138,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albemarle by 28.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
