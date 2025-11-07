Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Director Purchases $39,140.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) Director Therace Risch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,140.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,862.50. This trade represents a 10.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Therace Risch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Therace Risch purchased 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $59,850.00.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Republic International has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WJ Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 145,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

