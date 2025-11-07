StandX DUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DUSD)

StandX DUSD (DUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. StandX DUSD has a total market cap of $204.35 million and $29.11 million worth of StandX DUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StandX DUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StandX DUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StandX DUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100,610.01 or 0.99949625 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100,144.46 or 0.99995874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StandX DUSD Profile

StandX DUSD was first traded on April 8th, 2025. StandX DUSD’s total supply is 204,565,664 tokens. The official message board for StandX DUSD is docs.standx.com/blog. The official website for StandX DUSD is standx.com. StandX DUSD’s official Twitter account is @standx_official.

Buying and Selling StandX DUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “StandX DUSD (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StandX DUSD has a current supply of 204,340,406.27071. The last known price of StandX DUSD is 0.99872376 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $27,611,044.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://standx.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StandX DUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StandX DUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StandX DUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StandX DUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StandX DUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.