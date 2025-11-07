Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) versus Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cousins Properties and Gladstone Commercial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 6 6 0 2.50 Gladstone Commercial 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus price target of $32.18, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Gladstone Commercial.

This table compares Cousins Properties and Gladstone Commercial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 6.51% 1.27% 0.70% Gladstone Commercial 18.67% 16.37% 2.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Gladstone Commercial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $964.11 million 4.49 $45.96 million $0.35 73.56 Gladstone Commercial $155.25 million 3.19 $24.00 million $0.18 59.17

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Commercial. Gladstone Commercial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Gladstone Commercial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Cousins Properties pays out 365.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Commercial pays out 666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Commercial has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Gladstone Commercial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, Gladstone Commercial paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. Gladstone Commercial has never skipped or deferred a distribution since its inception in 2003.

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.