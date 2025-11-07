Critical Analysis: Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) & Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Aclarion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beauty Health and Aclarion”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $334.30 million 0.49 -$29.10 million ($0.28) -4.61 Aclarion $50,000.00 87.12 -$6.99 million ($1,363.42) -0.01

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aclarion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beauty Health and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 1 4 1 1 2.29 Aclarion 1 1 0 0 1.50

Beauty Health currently has a consensus price target of $2.81, indicating a potential upside of 118.02%. Aclarion has a consensus price target of $11,758.50, indicating a potential upside of 156,471.24%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Volatility and Risk

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -6.13% -32.82% -2.96% Aclarion -11,238.59% -83.63% -76.55%

Summary

Beauty Health beats Aclarion on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

