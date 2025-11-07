Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) & Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Financial Contrast

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) and Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and Growlife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education N/A N/A N/A Growlife N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Barnes & Noble Education and Growlife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 Growlife 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education $1.57 billion 0.19 -$63.21 million ($15.50) -0.56 Growlife N/A N/A -$4.48 million ($0.16) 0.00

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and Growlife”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Growlife has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barnes & Noble Education. Barnes & Noble Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Growlife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.5% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Growlife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Barnes & Noble Education has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Growlife has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Growlife beats Barnes & Noble Education on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores. The company was founded by Leonard S, Riggio in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

About Growlife

GrowLife, Inc. focuses on the functional mushroom business. It processes, stores, markets, distributes, and sells fresh and dried mushroom products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

