Animecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.88 Million (ANIME)

Animecoin (ANIME) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Animecoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Animecoin has a total market cap of $38.67 million and $25.88 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Animecoin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100,610.01 or 0.99949625 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100,144.46 or 0.99995874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Animecoin Profile

Animecoin launched on March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. The official website for Animecoin is www.anime.xyz. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.00712488 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $24,077,884.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

