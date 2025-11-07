Morpho Trading 15.4% Lower This Week (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last week, Morpho has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Morpho has a total market cap of $188.69 million and $37.68 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpho token can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00001682 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100,610.01 or 0.99949625 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100,144.46 or 0.99995874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Morpho

Morpho’s genesis date was November 21st, 2024. Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpho is https://reddit.com/r/morpho and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpho’s official message board is morpho.org/blog. Morpho’s official website is morpho.org. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs.

Buying and Selling Morpho

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 999,999,999.80103273 with 355,409,057.33256893 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.75122857 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $38,100,296.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpho should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpho using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

