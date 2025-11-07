Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Posts Earnings Results

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Southern Banc had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 5.79%.
Southern Banc Trading Up 0.3%
OTCMKTS:SRNN opened at $10.00 on Friday. Southern Banc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.02.
Southern Banc Company Profile
