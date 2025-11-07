Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Posts Earnings Results

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Southern Banc had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Southern Banc Trading Up 0.3%

OTCMKTS:SRNN opened at $10.00 on Friday. Southern Banc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Southern Banc alerts:

Southern Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company’s personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.