Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 528.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 836 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Strategy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Strategy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Strategy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 188,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,328,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 1st quarter worth $13,795,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $237.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 3.87. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $231.51 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $8.53. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The company had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $175.00 target price on Strategy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.80.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $10,721,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. This trade represents a 70.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 36,399 shares of company stock worth $3,539,220. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

