Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.250-6.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Duke Energy Price Performance
Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.82.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Duke Energy
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $257,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.