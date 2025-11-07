Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.250-6.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.82.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $257,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.