Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.000-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.22.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $251.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.09 and its 200 day moving average is $258.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Humana has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

