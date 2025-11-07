Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Broadview Financial Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 7.3% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,786,000 after purchasing an additional 194,724 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $206.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $211.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.