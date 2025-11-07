Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,441 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BILL by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in BILL by 73.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in BILL by 283.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 303.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 102.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -279.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded BILL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

