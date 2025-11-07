Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,465 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $218.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.28. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

