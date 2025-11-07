Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,255 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 366.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.83.

View Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BR stock opened at $217.20 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.33 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.27 and a 200-day moving average of $241.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.