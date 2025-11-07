Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.55 and a 12 month high of $119.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.39%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

