Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.6% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 14,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 72,832 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1%

F opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

