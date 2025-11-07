Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 988 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,563,106,000 after buying an additional 882,168 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 118.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,829 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $667,392,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Shopify by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,573 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Shopify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Shopify Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $156.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.48. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

