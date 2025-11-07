Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 425 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,049,000 after purchasing an additional 676,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,509,000 after purchasing an additional 92,825 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,247,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,458,000 after buying an additional 190,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,175,000 after buying an additional 101,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 466,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,038,000 after buying an additional 61,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $266.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by $6.13. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 14.23%.RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays set a $278.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.67.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

