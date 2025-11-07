Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE TXT opened at $80.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Textron

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.