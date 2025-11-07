Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 163,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 633.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 291,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB opened at $156.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.51.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Biogen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $217.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eighteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.46.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

