Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 2,240 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.48. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $264.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.