Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

DOX opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $95.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

