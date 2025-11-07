OneAscent Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

OneAscent Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $7,398,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $2,373,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1%

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.