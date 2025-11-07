Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

