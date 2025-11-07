Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $252.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.68 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.20. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.