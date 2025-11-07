Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,534,000 after buying an additional 493,960 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $388,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,177,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,245,000 after acquiring an additional 84,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,013,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 961,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $829,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,652. This trade represents a 20.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $5,293,250.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,453.04. The trade was a 42.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $176.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.70 and a 52 week high of $197.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.69.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

