Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $3,672.81 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,036.40 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,062.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,882.62. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $51.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,894.00 to $4,090.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,544.68.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

