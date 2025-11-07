9,724 Shares in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF $CGMM Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,846,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,891 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 4,133.0% in the second quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 488,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 477,357 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,469,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $7,005,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 352,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 143,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMM opened at $27.91 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $28.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.