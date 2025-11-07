Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $13,456,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,900,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,522,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 896,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.32. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOSE. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,972.60. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 40,501 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $287,962.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 164,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,101.90. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

