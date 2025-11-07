Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,307 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,183,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 470,391 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,581,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,304,267,000 after purchasing an additional 316,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,370,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,446,000 after buying an additional 235,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.5875 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

