Souders Financial Advisors Buys 771 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7%

GILD opened at $123.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.61. The company has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

