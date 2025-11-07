Versor Investments LP Invests $289,000 in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $246.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 121.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $40.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

