Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF $TACK Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.34% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TACK. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of TACK stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.55. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $30.52.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Announces Dividend

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.1023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

