Brian Derksen Buys 2,500 Shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) Director Brian Derksen bought 2,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,200. This represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of OKE opened at $67.82 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 75.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

