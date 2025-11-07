Omnia Family Wealth LLC Purchases 1,543 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.9%

Amazon.com stock opened at $243.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.