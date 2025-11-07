Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $55.39 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.3% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Chaney Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $284.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.91 and its 200 day moving average is $203.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.59.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,896 shares of company stock valued at $44,892,175. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

