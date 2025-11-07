QV Investors Inc. Has $15.57 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gimbal Financial increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, President Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $284.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 189,896 shares of company stock worth $44,892,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

