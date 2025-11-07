Uptick Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Uptick Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Uptick Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Uptick Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $243.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

