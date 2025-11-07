Insider Selling: Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells $99,324.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $99,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,366.08. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of MHK stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $124.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.46.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

