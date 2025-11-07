Insider Selling: Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells $99,324.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $99,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,366.08. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mohawk Industries Trading Down 3.4%
Shares of MHK stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $124.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.46.
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.
