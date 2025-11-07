Analyzing Cantor Equity Partners (CEP) & Its Rivals

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cantor Equity Partners has a beta of -5.69, meaning that its share price is 669% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantor Equity Partners’ peers have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cantor Equity Partners alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cantor Equity Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A -146.51% 2.69% Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cantor Equity Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 213 263 217 3 2.01

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 78.46%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A $1.54 million 169.90 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $46.94 million -$19.62 million 95.96

Cantor Equity Partners’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners peers beat Cantor Equity Partners on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cantor Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.