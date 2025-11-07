Versor Investments LP Invests $234,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 959 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.