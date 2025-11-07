State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $170.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.44, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

